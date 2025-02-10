Graham Norton is set to host a new reality show on ITV.

Graham Norton will host the new reality show

The 61-year-old broadcaster will host a new series called 'The Neigh-bourhood', which will start filming later this year and is expected to premiere in 2026.

Graham told The Sun newspaper: "Like everyone, I’m always intrigued by what goes on behind closed doors.

"Add to that some dastardly challenges and a life-changing prize and I’m hooked. I feel confident that 'The Neigh-bourhood' will be the nation’s favourite destination."

The new show will see real-life families try to get along as neighbours. The families will be forced to share meals and spend other social occasions together, before they slowly vote each other off the TV show.

The winning family is set to receive a "life-changing" prize, but they'll have to strike a balance between getting along with their neighbours and trying to outmanoeuvre their opponents.

Potential families are being encouraged to apply for the show via itv.com/beontv.

Graham has already enjoyed a hugely successful career on TV and radio - but he previously confessed that things could have gone very differently for him.

The veteran broadcaster - who is best known for hosting 'The Graham Norton Show' - told the BBC: "My career could've gone a very different way.

"I could've been another one of those people who went to the BBC or went to ITV and their career just kind of flatlined. And that was sort of on the cards."

Graham starred on Channel 4 before making the move to the BBC in the early 2000s, and he previously praised the broadcaster for showing faith in him.

Graham - who also hosts the BBC's coverage of 'Eurovision' - said: "When I got to the BBC, actually, I didn't really have much to do. And they were very loyal and stuck with me."