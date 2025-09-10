Graham Norton will return to television later this month with a new series of his chat show.

Graham Norton will return to television later this month with a new series of his chat show

The scheduling of the comeback of the BBC’s Graham Norton Show comes after it has been on a six-month break.

A new series of the show will premiere on Friday 26 September at 10.40pm on BBC one, with the first episode featuring a line-up of international stars, including Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt who will discuss their upcoming true-life sports drama The Smashing Machine.

Matthew McConaughey is also scheduled to appear to promote his new survival thriller The Lost Bus. British actor Amy Lou Wood, who recently rose to prominence in the United States through The White Lotus, will join the sofa to discuss her latest BBC romantic comedy Film Club.

The show will close with a live musical performance from Raye, who will perform her new single Where Is My Husband!

The announcement of the show’s return comes after concern among fans earlier this year when Graham placed two of his properties on the market.

Graham isted his east London home, a Grade II-listed mansion purchased two decades ago, for £4.95 million.

He also put his Manhattan carriage house, bought in 2002, up for sale.

At the time, fans speculated online about the motivation behind selling both properties simultaneously. Comments included: “Are we about to see the downfall of Graham Norton or something? Selling two homes at once?”

Graham, who married Jonathan ‘Jono’ McLeod in 2022, was once among the BBC’s highest-paid stars. However, his departure from BBC Radio 2 in 2020 and the independent production of The Graham Norton Show mean his earnings are no longer reflected in the corporation’s annual report of top salaries.

Speaking to The Sunday Times about his decision to part with his London property, Graham said: “I’ve been thinking about it for a couple of years, and I’m finally feeling brave enough. It’s time for a big change.”

The house, a Georgian residence on the banks of the River Thames, had been his main home for 20 years.

Graham said he had become “brave enough” to sell it after weighing the decision for some time.