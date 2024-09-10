Graham Norton was stunned when locals claimed Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John had been spotted in Ireland ahead of his wedding.

Graham Norton was shocked by star-studded rumour mill ahead of wedding

The 61-year-old talk show host married Jonathan McLeod in Bandon, West Cork - where the comedian was raised - in 2022, and ahead of the nuptials the rumour mill went into overdrive with residents speculating that various A-list stars, who Graham regularly interviews on his chat show, would be in attendance.

Speaking on the first night of his An Evening with Graham Norton book tour - to celebrate the publication of 'Frankie' - at London's Peacock Theatre, he said: "We got married but everyone in Bandon knew.

"You can imagine the rumour mill. I talk to celebrities for a living but I know practically none.

"People in Bantry said they saw Lady Gaga at Cork Airport, Elton John was seen in the local pub.

"Imagine being the man and somebody mistook you for Elton John. That is a cruel day."

But Graham will be seen rubbing shoulders with several celebrities soon, after confirming his chat show is making another return with some "big stars".

He said: "We are back with the chat show at the end of the month.

"I don’t say who the guests are as it will jinx it but we have some big stars."

Graham was "surprised" he got married, because he had got to a stage in life where he didn't think he would ever wed.

But he is "glad" he waited until later in life to tie the knot.

According to The Sun newspaper, he added: "I did not see that happening in my life. I am glad I waited. It is quite nice to get married at my stage in life.

"There are perks, like the vows. At my age ‘til death do us part’ is more achievable.

"I have got things in my fridge that will outlast me."