Graham Norton underwent major surgery ahead of Eurovision

The 62-year-old TV star will present UK coverage of the annual competition from Basel, Switzerland on Saturday (17.05.25) but revealed he has had some recent health issues and is on “many many medications”.

Speaking on the Scott Mills Radio Show on BBC Radio 2, he said: “This is my left shoulder's first appearance on radio, (it's) a brand new shoulder. It's less than two weeks old.

“It feels a bit new, it's a little owie (painful), but forgive me, I'm on many, many medications right now, so if I say anything bad, it's not my fault!”

Graham first started presenting the Eurovision Song Contest for the BBC in 2009.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be the UK's spokesperson for Eurovision after 'Doctor Who' star Ncuti Gatwa had to withdraw from the role due to "unforeseen circumstances".

A statement from the BBC announced: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, unfortunately Ncuti Gatwa is no longer able to participate as Spokesperson during the Grand Final this weekend. However, we are delighted to confirm that BBC Radio 2’s very own Friday night Kitchen Disco Diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be presenting the Jury result live from the UK."

Sophie said in a statement: "I love Eurovision and it’s a privilege to be part of 2025’s Grand Final. What an honour it is to announce the UK’s jury score on such a special show which always puts music front and centre. I am very much looking forward to delivering the iconic douze points from the United Kingdom!"

Ncuti was originally announced as the United Kingdom's spokesperson earlier this month.

As well as Eurovision's Grand Final, there will be other nods to the song contest in the BBC's coverage on Saturday.

Viewers will be treated to a 'Eurovision'-themed episode of 'Doctor Who', entitled 'The Interstellar Song Contest'.

It will see Ncuti's character, The Doctor, and Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) travel to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest, co-hosted by Rylan Clark - where planets from across the universe compete for the top prize.

'Eurovision Song Contest' host Graham will also make a cameo appearance in the special sixth episode of the current season.