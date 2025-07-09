Grantchester is set to end after 11 series.

Robson Green will return for an 11th and final series of Grantchester

The ITV detective drama has been renewed for an 11th and final season that will see Robson Green and Rishi Nair returning as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kotteram.

The lead actors will also be joined by returning cast members Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale, Nick Brimble, Bradley Hall and Melissa Johns.

Filming on the 11th and last season is set to begin this month although it is not clear when it will air, as a transmission date for series 10 is yet to be confirmed.

Robson has starred in Grantchester as DI Keating since the show started in 2014 and has featured opposite stars such as James Norton, Tom Brittney and Nair as the vicars who have formed unlikely alliances with the sleuth to solve crimes in the Cambridgeshire village in the 1950s set series.

The 60-year-old star said: "From the very beginning, I have had the incredible fortune to be a part of this extraordinary team of talented, passionate, and dedicated individuals who have become more than colleagues. They have become family. I have made friendships through shared laughter, challenges and triumphs.

"The bonds we've formed extend far beyond the camera lens, and I know that they will endure long after the final scene within the Grantchester world has been filmed. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey.

"Emma Kingsman Lloyd and Daisy Coulam... from that very first day you gave me the extraordinary opportunity to be a part of this experience. It has been an honour to share in the magic of Grantchester, and I am forever grateful for the memories, the friendships, and the love that this journey has given me. I hope I made you proud."

Rishi joined the cast of Grantchester earlier this year in season nine and has "endless gratitude" to the show.

The 34-year-old actor said: "It's been the greatest honour to step into the world of Grantchester and be a part of a show with so much heart. Over two seasons – and now as we begin filming our third – I've had the privilege of telling stories that mean so much to so many, and I'm deeply thankful for that.

"As we begin filming this final chapter, I do so with a full heart and endless gratitude – for the memories, the friendships, and the incredible journey we've shared.

"To the entire cast and crew – thank you for your unwavering support, love and warmth that you all bring onto set every day. Working alongside you all, and more importantly getting to know you, has been a true privilege and joy."