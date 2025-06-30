The Great British Bake Off 2023 winner Matty Edgell is set to become a dad.

Matty Edgell baby announcement / Credit: Instagram

The 29-year-old baker shared the joyous news on Instagram on Monday (30.06.25) that his wife Lara Lucienne is pregnant with their first child with a white animal-printed onesie that features stitched words "Born in 2025" on the front, a brown baby blanket that reads "Little UHU fan" - honouring Matty's love for West Ham United, as well as photobooth-styled images of the ultrasound.

Captioning the sweet snap, Matty wrote: "We can't wait to meet you."

The Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond led congratulatory messages to Matty and Lara in the post's comments section.

She penned: "Congratulations. How exciting."

Meanwhile, some of his fellow series 14 bakers also reacted to the exciting news

Dana Conway wrote: "Omg stopppppppp!!!! My heart. Congratulations darlings xx (sic)."

Nicky Laceby said: "Oh my goodness, big big congratulations to you both.

"This is such wonderful happy news xxx (sic)."

And Rowan Claughton commented: "Ah you guys!! I'm so pleased for you both.

"You're gunna be the coolest parents ever (sic)."

After Matty was revealed as the winner of the Channel 4 baking show in 2023, he announced that he and his then-girlfriend Lara were engaged.

After the announcement that he won the show, The Great British Bake Off's official X account congratulated the couple on their engagement.

The post said: "A huge congratulations from all of us at Bake Off to Matty and Lara on their engagement!"

Matty revealed in his exit interview for The Great British Bake Off that he proposed to Lara whilst they were on a romantic getaway in Sorrento, Italy - which he declared as one of the "happiest moments" of his life.

The smitten couple got hitched in a countryside ceremony at the South Farm wedding venue in Hertfordshire in May 2024 - and Matty made his wedding cake.

Captioning a photo carousel of their wedding day on Instagram, Matty wrote: "Signed, sealed and delivered. She can’t turn back now!

"We had the best time celebrating our special day with the people we love the most. Thank you so much to everyone who came, you made our day what it was.

"Ps. How stunning does my wife look?!"