Disney has told how 'Doctor Who' is a "really good fit" for its streaming service.

Ncuti Gatwa plays Doctor Who's titular Time Lord

Liam Keelan, Disney’s SVP of original productions in EMEA, admitted the streaming giant is "really happy" to have the world rights to the BBC sci-fi series, which features Ncuti Gatwa as the titular Time Lord.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Liam said: "['Doctor Who'] is a fabulous series.

"Obviously, in the UK it’s fully BBC, rightly so. We take rest of world rights.

"But really, really happy to have it. I think just, the quirkiness of it, the fact that it’s in that sci-fi world and when you think about what Disney offers in other regards, I think it feels like a really good fit to me. I mean it’s great to have it."

However, Disney is yet to confirm whether it will renew its deal with the BBC beyond the next series of the show.

'Doctor Who' spin-off 'The War Between the Land and the Sea' was recently announced, and that will also be streamed on Disney+, as well as appear on the BBC.

Speaking recently at San Diego Comic-Con, executive producer Jane Tranter told Deadline: "We announced last week that we’re doing 'The War Between the Land and the Sea', which is the first time there’s a miniseries within the whole universe.

"So we’re thrilled that the BBC and Disney+ have awarded us that to do."

Announcing the series, showrunner Russell T Davies said: "I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast.

"And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake the Whoniverse to its foundations.

"When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble."

Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw will lead the cast of the five-part series.