Gregg Wallace has become a personal trainer

The former MasterChef presenter, 60, launched a wellbeing site called GreggWallace.Health and lost five stone three years ago, and Gregg has now announced he is personally training clients to improve their “wellness” for £200 a month.

In a video posted to Instagram, he said: “You do not have to accept decline as a part of getting older. You can do something about this. You can be leaner, fitter, healthier, [and] have more energy.

“I went on my own wellness journey and I am healthier at 60 than I was at 30.

“I coach people over 50. I help them feel better and look better and have more confidence.

“If you would like to speak to me about your own health journey, leave me a message here.”

In a separate video posted to social media, Gregg advertised his wellbeing website and pointed to the “hundreds” of healthy recipes as the answer for “busy” people who were looking to improve their diets.

He said: “If you go to GreggWallace.Health right now, you can access literally hundreds and hundreds of really healthy meals that only take minutes to make.

“We’ve been doing this now for nearly five years. Working with nutritionists to produce really good, easy, really easy, healthy meals.”

This comes as Gregg awaits his fate as Banijay UK - the production company of MasterChef - investigates allegations of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment during his stint on the BBC programme.

After the allegations against Gregg surfaced last year, he stepped down from the cooking show in November, though his lawyers have since insisted the claims that he engaged in “behaviour of a sexually harassing nature” are “entirely false”.

Since his exit from MasterChef, Gregg admitted he “thought about suicide all the time”.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper: “Nobody from the BBC contacted me once these stories started breaking – absolutely nobody at all.

“News channels were updating hourly with new allegations. There was a tidal wave of abuse on social media, a dozen reporters outside the gate. You’re watching yourself get personally ripped apart, criticised, accused of all sorts of stuff over and over again.

“You’re thinking, 'This isn’t true. It isn’t true. What’s coming next?' You don’t sleep. Your chest races. Your body feels like it’s shutting down because it can’t cope with the levels of stress. You feel really dirty and horrible because everybody is saying you’re a pervert.

“Women - big, respected personalities I thought I had a decent relationship with - were attacking me.”