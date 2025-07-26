Gregg Wallace defends John Torode

Gregg Wallace has defended his former MasterChef co-star John Torode after they were both sacked by the BBC.

A report into the TV show upheld an allegation of an "extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace", with John, 60, later identifying himself as the individual alleged to have used racist language in 2018 or 2019.

On July 15, the corporation announced that John's contract would not be renewed although Torode has denied using a racist word and said he has "no recollection" of using racist language.

Gregg, 60, told The Sun newspaper: "I'll tell you one thing right now: John Torode is not a racist.

"I've known John for 30 years and he is not a racist.

“And as evidence of that, I'll show you the incredible diversity of the people that he has championed, MasterChef winners, over the years.

"There is no way that man is a racist. No way. And my sympathies go out to John because I don't want anybody to go through what I've been through.”

Gregg was also sacked by the BBC after the investigation into his alleged inappropriate behaviour was released, with 45 out of 83 allegations substantiated, including claims of inappropriate sexual language, humour, and one reported incident of "unwelcome physical contact".

And, while Gregg has admitted he made mistakes, he denied the allegations against him.

He said: “I’m not saying I’m not guilty of stuff, but so much has been perceived incorrectly. Things that really hurt me and hurt my family.”