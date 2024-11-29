Gregg Wallace is feeling "fine" after he stepped away from hosting 'MasterChef'.

Gregg Wallace has stepped away from the BBC show

The 60-year-old TV star is facing allegations of historical misconduct, but Gregg's mother, Mary Pettman, has revealed that he's in a good frame of mind amid an ongoing investigation.

Mary told the Daily Mail newspaper: "He's fine. I speak to my son quite regularly and he is fine."

Despite this, Mary admitted she has no idea when he might return to the BBC cooking show.

She added: "I have no idea what it's about. You will have to speak to him."

Gregg is "committed to fully co-operating" with an external review by Banijay UK, 'MasterChef's production company.

Banijay UK has also confirmed that it intends to "fully and impartially investigate" the allegations.

The company said in a statement on Thursday (28.11.24): "This week the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows.

"Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

"While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on 'MasterChef' and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.

"Banijay UK’s duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

"Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately."

Gregg has denied engaging in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.