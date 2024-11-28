Gregg Wallace will step away from presenting 'MasterChef' as allegations of historical misconduct are investigated.

Gregg Wallace will step away from hosting MasterChef

The 60-year-old presenter was said to have made inappropriate sexual comments to a female BBC staffer and also faced allegations of being rude and insulting to women on a different show in 2023 and will take a step back from the cooking competition as a probe is conducted.

'MasterChef' production company Banijay UK says that Wallace – who has denied the allegations - is "committed to fully co-operating throughout the process".

It said: "This week the BBC received complaints in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows.

"While these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate."

The statement continued: "While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on 'MasterChef' and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.

"Banijay UK's duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

"Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately."

A BBC spokesman said: "We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.

"We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

"Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them."

It is reported that recorded episodes of 'MasterChef: The Professionals' that feature Wallace will continue to air as planned.