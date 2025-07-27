Gregg Wallace doesn't "want anything to do with telly" after he was fired from MasterChef.

Gregg Wallace was recently fired from MasterChef

The 60-year-old star recently left his role on the BBC show, after 45 allegations about his behaviour on Masterchef were upheld, and Gregg has now admitted that he doesn't want to return to the TV industry.

Asked if he'll watch the new series of MasteChef, Gregg told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "No, no, no, no.

"I’m hurt. I don’t want anything to do with telly. I don’t want anything to do with the BBC."

Gregg also blasted the complaints procedure that led to his sacking.

The TV star - who has always denied the misconduct allegations - explained: "The whole complaints procedure needs to be readdressed - there are huge problems with it as things stand.

"Being on MasterChef was brilliant but I had so many bad experiences on that show too.

"Had I wanted to raise any complaints, I’d have had the decency to speak to that person directly. Privately, not publicly.

"My God, can you imagine the complaints I could have made? Have you got any idea of the sexual references made to me on a daily basis?

"How many times I’ve been touched by women wanting a selfie? How many times I’ve been groped? How many times suggestive comments have been made to me? How many female contestants have said inappropriate things on MasterChef?

"It wouldn’t even cross my mind though. Now, I’m not suggesting that groping is right, but it was happening to me on a regular basis. It was just extraordinary.

"This is what I mean about the idea that presenters are god-like and they’re just throwing their weight around and bullying people.

"The amount of times when I was desperately trying to build a career in television that I’ve been shouted at and bullied. I don’t know what the answer is, and I understand the need for anonymity, but I wouldn’t wish anyone to be dragged through what I have."

Meanwhile, Gregg is convinced that MasterChef will be "absolutely fine", in spite of the recent controversy.

He said: "Whoever hosts it next, and I really don’t care who it is, the show will be absolutely fine."