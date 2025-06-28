Sean Maguire is struggling to cope with the death of his brother.

Grieving Sean Maguire thanks Lewis Capaldi for helping him

The 49-year-old former ‘EastEnders’ actor – who is now based in Los Angeles – admitted he is having a tough time since his beloved brother Darren died six months ago but Lewis Capaldi’s music has been helping him through his grief.

Commenting on a post on Lewis’ Instagram, Sean wrote: “Lewis been a fan for a while. Don't like talking about this s****. But having a tough time just now. Lost my brother six months ago. Holding it together.

“But dropped my kids off this morning and played 'someone you loved' and hit differently. Then burst into tears.

“I didn't know I needed it. Maybe I did. Had to pull the car over and keep singing and crying. Thank you for the therapy. Really thank you. You helped me get back up. X.”

Sean previously announced Darren’s death in a heartbreaking post on Instagram, writing: “I've struggled to find the words or even choose the pictures for this. Because it means that it's real but for those who don't already know our beloved brother Darren Maguire passed away on Saturday, 11th January.

“He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was a truly remarkable man, friend, son, brother, and father.

“He was so loved by everyone that knew him. I'm still in so much shock.

“I can barely form a sentence, but I know the world has lost one of its most beloved people and I have lost my best friend. We love you Darren and we'll never stop loving you. Now go make them laugh and dance heaven.”