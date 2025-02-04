Guy Pearce wanted to 'punch' a 'snobby actress' for looking down on his Neighbours role

Guy Pearce once wanted to punch a "snobby actress" after she looked down on his time in 'Neighbours'.

The 57-year-old star shot to fame as Mike Young in the Australian soap opera, and he has gone on to appear in the likes of big screen successes 'LA Confidential', 'Memento', 'The Hurt Locker', and 'Animal Kingdom', as well as TV series 'Mare of Easttown'.

Guy says soap actors were regarded as the "lowest of the low" in the 1980s, but he insists appearing in 'Neighbours' was a huge "opportunity".

He told The Times newspaper: "I’ve many feelings about that show,

"In the old days you were either a theatre actor or a film actor, and if you got stuck in a soap you were the lowest of the low - but what an opportunity.

"I had no clue what I was doing but learnt a lot.

"When young actors ask me for advice, I shrug and say, ‘Get lucky?’ Because I got lucky.

"That said, it really was frowned upon.

"I did a play a year after I left and this snobby actress said, ‘How could you even do that?’ I wanted to punch her!"

Guy stopped short of any physical interaction, but he has now blasted the actress' "horrible attitude".

He added: "Now, obviously, I didn’t punch her.

"But it was such a horrible attitude.

"And then, five years later, I saw her on some s*** ad on TV.

"I so wanted to go and find her and say, ‘OK...' "

Guy reprised his role as Mike for the 'Neighbours' finale in 2022, only for the show to return a few months later.

He has since made intermittent comebacks, but he departed the show for good in July 2024.