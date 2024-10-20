'Man Like Mobeen' is to end after eight years.

Guz Khan's comedy Man Like Mobeen is coming to an end

Creator and star Guz Khan has confirmed the fifth and final series of the BBC Three comedy hit will air in 2025 and joked that he is only doing it to stop fans from asking him questions about the show – after the last series ended on the cliffhanger of Mobeen being attacked in prison.

The 38-year-old actor and comedian said: "I can't even shop at Aldi without someone popping out from behind the bread aisle and asking me when there's going to be more 'Man Like Mobeen'.

"So for you, and only for you, here's one, final, very last, never to be done again season of 'Man Like Mobeen'.

"Please don't make me make any more, I got loads of kids to raise and that."

The BAFTA-nominated comedy first aired in 2017 and follows former drug dealer Mobeen Deen (Khan) as he tries to live life as a good Muslim and look after his younger sister Aqsa (Duaa Karim) and BBC executives are saddened that the show is ending.

Jon Petrie, director of comedy at the corporation, said: "'Man Like Mobeen' has been a comedy juggernaut for BBC Three, and saying goodbye is going to be tough for everyone.

"But as much as we don't want to, we've got to be grown-ups and accept it's the end. Guz Khan and Andy Milligan have crafted something truly special in these final scripts, and we're going out with a bang... even if keeping a straight face will be a challenge.

"It's the last series, but it's bigger and funnier than ever."