‘Hacks’ has been renewed for a fourth season on Max

The Emmy-winning comedy series, which stars Jean Smart, 72, as Deborah Vance, an iconic stand-up comedian who hires young comedy writer Ava Daniels (played by Hannah Einbinder) to help reinvent her stale act.

Sarah Aubrey, head of Max Original Programming, said in a statement about the show’s renewal: “We congratulate ‘Hacks’s’ brilliant cast and crew, and our partners at Universal Television.

“‘Hacks’ is a masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream.

“The creative team behind this singular show is not only brilliant but also a joy to work with.

“We couldn’t be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava and the rest of the ‘Hacks’ family.”

Universal Television president Erin Underhill added: “Hats off to (producers) Jen (Statsky), Lucia (Aniello) and Paul (W Downs) for crafting a world as compelling and poignant as it is clever and funny.

“We applaud our outstanding cast, who made it easy to fall in love with these flawed, hilarious and deeply human characters, and we thank everyone at Max for a terrific partnership over the first three seasons and counting.

“We can’t wait to deliver more ‘Hacks’ to fans around the world!”

The season three series featured Deborah “riding high off the success of her stand-up special while Ava pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles”, according to a blurb for the show.

Its cast included Paul W Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, J Smith-Cameron, Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher McDonald, Christopher Lloyd, Tony Goldwyn, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo and Lorenza Izzo.

‘Hacks’ is created by showrunners Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky and is executive produced by companies including Paulilu, First Thought Productions and Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment.