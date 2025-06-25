Roman Kemp says he has "peaked" after Lord Alan Sugar mocked his haircut on X.

Roman Kemp reacted to Lord Alan Sugar mocking his haircut

The Apprentice boss criticised the 32-year-old TV presenter's "weird", "dead beaver Davy Crocket" trim as Roman hosted BBC One's The One Show on Tuesday (24.06.25).

He wrote on the X: "What a weird haircut Roman Kemp has.

"I know I am a bit old and out of touch with some things, but what is it. @BBCTheOneShow (sic)."

However, Roman felt on top of the world after the business magnate "fired" his hair.

Captioning a photo carousel of Lord Sugar's tweet, a shot of the Amstrad founder having a brown afro-like haircut, and Roman smiling in the back of a car, on Instagram, he wrote: "Well ... we've peaked. My hairs now been fired (sic)."

Roman left a comment on Lord Sugar's X post.

He replied: "I've no idea on the true name Lord Sugar, please feel free to suggest one (sic)."

And it did not take long before the businessman made a suggestion.

Lord Sugar, 78, wrote: "Dead beaver Davy Crocket."

Roman reacted to the name with a laughing face emoji.

The media personality - who is a Tottenham Hotspur fan - received a lot of backlash after questioning Arsenal F.C. supporter Roman's choice of haircut.

One person said on X: "@romankemp what a strange comment, unless there is some missed joke here, Roman seems a nice well-grounded lad ...

"Maybe it's a Spurs/Arsenal thing? (sic)"

Another X user wrote: "Why do you care about another man's hair?"

And a third follower penned on the social media platform: "Far better than yours has been - yes you are out of touch."

Roman's fans also jumped to his defence on Instagram.

One user said: "RIP hair. I think it looks great."

A second follower wrote: "He only wishes he was as handsome as you at your age.

"I'd take it as a compliment that he's so bothered."

And a third fan penned: "OMG HOW RUDE. Nothing wrong with your hair xx."

Roman previously admitted he struggles to keep fans updated with his life events on social media platforms because he wants to maintain his privacy, as well as protect his family and friends.

In May, he told the 30-year-old singer Tom Grennan on their 'You About?' podcast: "I’m terrified of doing it because I just think that you’re letting everyone in. I struggle with it because I want people to know me. I’m not horrible, but I also want my private life.

"It’s also for the protection of other people. I think you wouldn’t mind having your life on it but if there are people who are in your life, who aren’t in the public eye, it’s more for them.

"I also don’t want to be sat there thinking, ‘This would be a great Instagram picture.' I don't want to live my life like that.”