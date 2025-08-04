Hannah Spearritt and Louie Spence dramatically quit Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in the first episode on Sunday (03.08.25).

Hannah Spearritt and Louie Spence quit Celebrity SAS

Despite Hannah, 44, previously declaring she would “never forgive” herself if she didn’t at least make it through the first episode of the Channel 4 show that sees ex-army officials put celebrities through Special Air Services training to test their mental, emotional and physical strength, she quit the show after struggling.

Hannah found the hostage rescue mission, described as the “most dangerous” challenge, extremely difficult and told instructors: "Sorry - I'm done. Sorry. I've reached a point."

Hannah’s exit was surprising after she previously said in a confessional: "I am pretty determined. I wouldn't say I give up easily but whether I get to the end or not...I don't think I'll go on the first day because I just wouldn't forgive myself."

And, Louie, 56, became the second contestant to leave after admitted he didn’t have the “conviction”.

He said: "I wanna do an immediate withdrawal. I just don't have the conviction and I feel as though I'm not dedicated enough.”

Louie previously said in his confessional: "I'm a survivor, I would keep battling to survive. I think the worst way for me to leave the course would be to choose to leave. That would really p*** me off.”

When asked what he had struggled with the most, Louie said: “Definitely the physical side of the course.

"Even though I've struggled with my anxiety and depression, mentally I was in a really strong, good place. It wasn't about an individual which they made very clear at the beginning, it was about the group. I love being a group player, I love being with people. But in that scenario, in the reality of it when I was there, I didn't think I was capable of being a group player."

Adebayo Akinfenwa, Troy Deeney, Conor Benn, Rebecca Loos, Chloe Burrows, Bimini, Michaella McCollum, Lady Leshurr, Lucy Spraggan, Harry Clark, Tasha Ghouri and Adam Collard remain on the show.

Chief instructor Billy Billingham and his team Jason Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver are responsible for putting the celebrities through their paces.