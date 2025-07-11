Hannah Waddingham has signed up for Celebrity Gogglebox.

The 50-year-old actress will be on the hit Channel 4 programme reacting to some of the hottest TV shows and films, alongside the 49-year-old actor-and-singer Tim Minchin from Friday (11.07.25) night - and bosses are thrilled.

A show insider told the Daily Star newspaper's HotTV column: "Producers can't believe their luck.

"Getting Hannah on board is a major coup. She's such hot property at the moment ... so many shows want her.

"This is one of the biggest signings in the history of Celebrity Gogglebox.

"Hannah and Tim are a great combination.

"They have great banter that's perfect for Celebrity Gogglebox.

"They've been watching First Dates, Squid Game and Building the Band. Their reactions have been hilarious."

Hannah - who shot to global stardom by playing Rebecca Welton, the owner of the fictional AFC Richmond football club, in the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso - and Tim join a host of famous faces, including This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, BBC Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox, and Happy Mondays members Shaun Ryder, 62, and Bez, 61.

Alison, 50, made her debut on Celebrity Gogglebox's seventh series on July 7, alongside her 20-year-old son Aidan and her sister Saundra.

Speaking of being on the show, she said: "I’m so excited to be doing Celebrity Gogglebox with my son Aidan.

"We’ve always loved watching telly together, and now we get to do it on the sofa for the nation! It’s a real family affair, too, because my fabulous sister Saundra is getting involved as well.

"Expect laughs, eye-rolls, and lots of commentary, classic Hammond style!”

Sara, 50, and her best friend Clare Hamilton - who both present the teenage parenting podcast The Teen Commandments - joined the show on June 27.

Sara - who starred in the 2024 series of Celebrity Gogglebox with DJ Annie Mac, 46 - was quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "I love watching and shouting at the telly and I love hanging out and having a laugh with my best mate, so doing Gogglebox with Clare is the dream!"

And Clare said it is surreal that she gets to star on one of her favourite programmes with her best friend.

She added: "I am a huge Gogglebox fan, so to be doing this with my best friend of over 30 years is quite literally a goosebump moment for me."