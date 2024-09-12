Leigh Francis wishes he had attended the National Television Awards to clap for Davina McCall, because he owes his career to her.

The 51-year-old comedian couldn't attend the NTAs on Wednesday night (11.09.24), but he was delighted to see legendary TV presenter Davina McCall scoop a Special Recognition award in honour of her lengthy career, after the star helped Leigh to get his big break.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', he said: "I text Davina this morning. I was so happy for her.

"She asked me if I was going to the NTAs, and I said, 'No, I'm not going. I'm busy doing something else.'

"I wish I was there to clap for her, because it's well deserved.

"I don't think I'd be her if it wasn't for Davina."

The former 'Celebrity Juice' star told how the 'My Mum, Your Dad' host gave his career a huge boost during his early years, by helping him sign up to her agency.

He added: "I did a sketch with her. It was the first thing I'd ever done, and she said, 'Have you got an agent?' I said, 'No,' and she said, 'Here's the number of mine. Are you going to call him?'

"I said, 'No,' and she said, 'Do you want me to call him?' I went, 'Yeah,' and then she did and hooked me up with her then-agent.

"I was with them for 12 years. It's all because of Davina.

"She's done loads of pilots with me, and so did Kate Thornton back I the day."

Keith also told how he once filmed a pilot episode that was produced by Andi Peters, and claimed the TV presenter initially wanted to cast someone else rather than him in the project.

But he eventually landed the role after he dyed his ginger hair and was styled by Johnny Vaughan's now-ex-wife, costume designer Antonia Davies.

He added: "I did a pilot and it was getting commissioned.

"Andi Peters, who was the commissioner, said, 'We can't have that ginger kid doing it though, find someone else.'

"They auditioned loads of good-looking people, Dermot O'Leary nearly got it, and then they went back to me and told me to dye my hair and change my clothes.

"I went shopping with Johnny Vaughan's wife back then, and she styled me."