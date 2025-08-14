Ore Oduba says hiding his hair loss when he did Strictly Come Dancing was "hard but absolutely necessary".

Ore Oduba won Strictly Come Dancing in 2016

The 39-year-old TV presenter - who started losing his locks in 2009 and resorted to using hair loss spray, then tablets to try and reverse the balding - took desperate measures to hide his bald patches when he took part in the hit BBC Latin and ballroom dance show in 2016.

Taking to Instagram to share a timeline of his hair loss journey in a picture carousel on Tuesday (12.08.25), Ore wrote next to his Strictly publicity shot: "Hiding my hair loss during Strictly was hard but absolutely necessary.

"I'd visit my trusted barber every Friday night so my hair and hairline was tight and tidy, my fibres did the rest."

The star and his professional dance partner, Joanne Clifton, 41, won Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

And Ore could not have his head in his hands to react to the shock of winning as the star feared he would have messed up his hair.

Captioning a photo of him reacting to winning Strictly Come Dancing in the same photo carousel, Ore wrote: "My mind fully emptied from the shock... but I still had the wherewithal to know not to touch my hair when I had my head in my hands for fear it would look messy or out of place on camera."

Elsewhere in the photo carousel, Ore admitted he feared losing his TV career if he had shaved or gone bald in 2019.

Captioning a red carpet photo of him, the star explained: "It'd been nearly 10 years of hair insecurity and I was desperate to just shave it off.

"But here's the really sad thing ... I didn't know any bald presenters on TV (that hadn't been actors or pop stars before, I see you Marvin Humes and Ross Kemp!) and I was SURE I'd never get a job again if I went shaved or bald."

And Ore also revealed in the photo carousel that he would ask picture editors to "colour in my hair" so people would not notice his bald patches.

Captioning a publicity shot of him taken in 2015, Ore revealed: "My TV profile was starting to rise, and by now I'm pretty adept in my hair 'system' routine.

"I was even confident enough to ask photographers/editors to 'colour' in my hair so you couldn't notice even when you zoomed in pictures."