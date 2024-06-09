'The Apprentice' stars Harpreet Kaur and Akshay Thakrar have got married.

Harpreet Kaur has got married

The 2022 winner began dating her business rival when the show ended and they got engaged last May ahead of their three-day wedding ceremony earlier this month, and the couple couldn't be happier.

Akshay, 31, told the new issue of OK! magazine: “It’s crazy – what a story that we met on the show.

“I said in my speech, ‘I think I’m the only man who can say I met my wife on The Apprentice’.”

His 32-year-old wife added: “We would love to start a family, but we’re going to wait. I want to appreciate each other and travel first.”

The couple began their celebrations with a civil ceremony at the Wentbridge House Hotel in West Yorkshire, with the dessert parlour owner donning a white dress and veil from Enzoani to exchange "simple but personal" vows.

She said: “It was beautiful, I’ve always dreamt of a white wedding dress as, being Indian, we don’t always make a fuss of that day or the legal bit."

The pair then enjoyed a roast dinner with their guests before going their separate ways, in keeping with tradition, ahead of a Hindu ceremony at Watford's Hare Krishna Temple.

In a nod to how they met, the 'Apprentice' theme tune played when the couple played a traditional game during the ceremony, where the winner is deemed the "boss" of the relationship - and in keeping with the result of the show, Harpreet won.

The third day saw the couple enjoy their wedding reception, with the bride wearing red and her husband in a suit.

Harpreet said: “It was the best party I’ve ever been to. We honestly just had the best night of our lives."

Akshay added: "The only way I can describe our wedding is that it felt like a movie, it was amazing...

“We knew the other was The One straight away, and it’s just gone from strength to strength from the beginning.

“Actually, getting married was more of a formality since we already knew.”

While Lord Alan Sugar turned down his invitation to the wedding, Harpreet - who has bought her shares back from the tycoon - insisted there were no hard feelings, and the couple were instead joined by their fellow former contestants Kathryn Louise Burn, Brittany Carter, Akeem Bundu-Kamara and Nick Showering, as well as first ever winner Tim Campbell, who is now one of the advisors on the show.

See the full interview and pictures from the wedding in this week’s OK! magazine, out nationwide on Tuesday (11.06.24).