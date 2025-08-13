Harriet Rose wants to take part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

Harriet Rose is delighted to be fronting the Kiwioke Bar

The Masked Singer: The After Mask presenter thinks she would "thrive" on the jungle-based contest because she loves to challenge herself and would relish the chance to face her fear of spiders.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I think I'd love to do I'm A Celeb because I love scaring myself silly. I'm a big horror fan!

"I developed a fear of spiders when I saw Arachnophobia the 1990 film and I feel like I'd like to test that.

"Also, I'm very competitive with myself - not with other people, I never get competitive in games so I feel like I'd thrive in that environment."

However, Harriet would worry about some of the basic facilities in camp.

She admitted: "The only thing I'd be very much not okay with is the loo. I really need a nice loo. And I feel like it's the kind of loo you can't put toilet roll around the toilet seat."

The 36-year-old presenter insisted her work on The Masked Singer spin-off show didn't spoil her enjoyment of the main series because she had no idea who was behind the masks and could "play along" too.

She said: "I love working on reality/Entertainment TV - especially behind the scenes on The Masked Singer as you get to play along as if you are in the audience but you're also getting to be there watching it all unfold."

One of Harriet's favourite things to do is karaoke, so she was delighted to be asked to team up with Old Mout Cider for their new pop-up in London, the Kiwoke Bar, where guests have to sing in exchange for a three-course meal and unlimited cider - but it seems they'll have to wrestle the microphone off the presenter first.

She said: "My go-to karaoke song is Natalia Imbruglia Torn or anything by Avril Lavigne.

"Am I confident in getting up in public singing? You can't stop me doing it. I'm constantly irritating my family and friends all the time, so it's just so perfect I get to do it for work now with Old Mout!

"I get to stand up and sing, and no one can stop me - in fact, I get rewarded for it with a full three course meal!"

The Kiwioke Bar, presented by Old Mout Cider, will be open from 20th - 21st of August in Soho, London. To book tickets or enter the competition to win a table, visit: www.oldmoutcider.co.uk/kiwioke