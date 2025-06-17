New Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon will decide the fates of Toni Laites and Malisha Jordan.

Harrison Solomon is Love Island's new bombshell

Tuesday's (16.06.25) show saw a new recoupling, with Ben Holbrough and Shakira Khan, Tommy Bradley and Megan Forte Clarke, Remell Mullings and Alima Gagigo, Harry Cooksley and Helena Ford, and Dejon Noel-Williams and Meg Moore all opting to stay together, but Conor Phillips opted to couple up with Emily Moran following their rendezvous in the Hideaway, and Shea Mannings chose Yasmin Pettit, leaving Toni and Malisha single.

The two women were then tasked to date Harrison, and a cliffhanger at the end of the episode revealed the newcomer will be making a decision as to who he will couple up with, and who will be packing their suitcase to leave the villa.

The recoupling sparked relief for Meg after Dejon chose to recouple with her amid interest from Malika.

He told her she is the "only girl" for him and he is "serious" about her.

Ahead of his entry into the villa, 22-year-old Harrison - a soccer player and model who lives in the US - explained he was looking for a "fiery" love match.

He said: "Personality is a big thing, so it depends who I vibe with in there.

"I need someone who is fiery and got a bit of an attitude. I don’t want someone boring in the corner. I want someone who has got a bit of substance and voices their opinion. Confidence, being family oriented is a big one for me and someone who is ambitious, too."

And Harrison isn't worried about potentially breaking up any couples in the villa if he has his eye on someone.

Asked how he feels about potentially splitting up a couple, he said: "That’s what I have to do. I’m not here to make friends. If the girl is for me, I’m going to grab that. That’s no issue. I’m in there for myself at the end of the day."

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, and in Ireland on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play.