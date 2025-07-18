Harrison Solomon has quit Love Island.

The 22-year-old footballer - who has been embroiled in a love triangle with Toni Laites and Lauren Wood - reportedly left the villa on Thursday (17.07.25) night and is preparing to leave Mallorca following an emotional farewell.

A source told The Sun Online: "It's been a momentous few days for Harrison and ultimately he has decided to quit.

"Everyone was so shocked and people were crying and hugging him. He worked through everything with the ITV duty of care team and is making his way home to his family now."

Harrison had caused controversy with his behaviour towards Toni and Lauren in the villa.

In the most recent recoupling, he urged Toni to choose him, despite having had sex with Lauren the night before, and so she did, leaving her own partner Cach Mercer stunned.

The decision came as a particular shock as Toni had declared herself done with Harrison.

She told Lauren: “He's all yours, girlfriend. I'm removing myself from this.

“This is getting f****** ridiculous and it's making me nasty.

“He's lying to both of us. I can't keep doing this.”

But even after the recoupling, Harrison complimented Lauren's looks and she even helped floss his teeth, prompting Toni to accuse the US-based sportsman of trying to make her look stupid.

And amid concern from viewers, Women's Aid issued a statement expressing their concern over "unhealthy patterns of behaviour" on the show.

Jessye Werner, communications manager at Women’s Aid, told The Tab: “In recent years, Love Island and other forms of reality TV have been repeatedly called out by viewers for allowing in contestants that had a history of abusive, coercive and manipulative behaviour in previous relationships. As a result, production companies have been more careful when it comes to selecting contestants and calling out toxic behaviours when we see them.

“Despite these positive steps, we still see unhealthy patterns of behaviour on these shows, showing just how steeped in misogyny and sexism our society still is.

"Women are often lied to, slut-shamed and manipulated, as well as laughed at behind their backs. Misogyny and sexism lay the foundation for the tolerance of abuse and violence – it reinforces a culture that excuses and trivialises violence against women and girls.

"More must be done to educate contestants on sexism and misogyny, and it is a great credit to viewers who take to social media, continuing to call out these behaviours as soon as they see them.”