Harrison Solomon would be "mortified" if someone treated his sister the way he had behaved with Toni Laites.

The 22-year-old footballer quit Love Island this week after being embroiled in a love triangle with the 24-year-old American and Lauren Wood and while he's hoping to get his relationship with Lauren back on track now they are both out of the villa, he knows he owes Toni an apology for his behaviour.

He said: "I’d like to think we could be friends. I did her wrong a few times in there, so I understand if she doesn’t want to reciprocate that.

“The conversation prior to me leaving was a big moment for me and her. I reflected on my whole situation throughout the day, I just let it out.

“You could tell by me getting emotional, I was upset about how I’ve acted and upset about Toni being upset as well.

"Similarly, if someone treated my sister like I’d treated Toni in there, obviously I’d be mortified.

“I wanted to apologise to her and I think she could see I was being genuine.

“I’m happy with how things were left.”

Harrison admitted he should have "handled" the love triangle differently and been "more honest".

He said: “Normally, I say I live life with no regrets.

“But the way I went about certain situations, I definitely would have handled it differently on reflection.

“I feel like I would’ve taken myself away from the situation for a day or two and just really figured out what I wanted.

“I would’ve had those awkward conversations just to let people know where my head was at. I do shy away from those conversations on the outside.

“Especially here, I should have been more honest.

“It was for the greater good, and it would have stopped people’s feelings from getting hurt.

“People were hurt more by me being so indecisive and trying to avoid awkward conversations.

“I definitely would have gone about handling triangles in another way.”

Harrison is confident he and Lauren, 26, can make a go of their relationship, despite him being based in the US.

Speaking about Lauren, he said: “We will make the distance work. It will be no issue.

“We left on good terms, but the two days prior to leaving, we weren’t talking properly.

“So it would be good to have a conversation, get everything out in the open and hopefully we move forward from there.

“I feel very strongly about the girl.

“I wouldn’t have left if I didn’t.

“I have no doubt in my mind that she’ll be my girlfriend one day. I’m buzzing to see her and reunite. She’s such a great girl.”