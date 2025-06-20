Love Island star Harry Cooksley wants to rekindle his romance with Shakira Khan.

Shakira Khan is attracting attention from Harry Cooksley

The 30-year-old footballer pulled Shakira for a chat during the latest episode of the ITV show and Harry described Shakira as "the one" for him in the villa.

Speaking to the brunette beauty, Harry confessed: "Initially, you were number one for me."

Harry subsequently admitted to misbehaving during his time in the Love Island villa.

However, he acknowledged that Shakira simply "wouldn't stand for it".

The 22-year-old beauty then said: "It was you. And still is you. But it's your behaviour for me that I can't tolerate."

Despite this, Harry is keen to spend more time with Shakira, in the hope that they could rekindle their romance.

He asked Shakira: "If that could possibly be arranged?"

Shakira then replied: "It could be arranged."

Shakira revealed what she was looking for from a partner before entering the Love Island villa.

Asked to describe her ideal man, she replied: "Someone who is tall, charming, witty, with big arms, a good smile and just really funny."

Shakira also opened up about one of her dating red flags.

The reality TV star said: "Bag hygiene, like bad breath. I can't deal with it. Garlic breath or onion breath on a date is a big no-no."

Shakira also admitted that she's keen to tie the knot one day.

She said: "It’s a busy love life but I’ve not found ‘the husband’. I’m looking for ‘the one’. I’m looking for the ring."

Harry, meanwhile, previously revealed that he's looking for someone who is "ambitious and enjoys what they do".

Asked what he's looking for in a future partner, the footballer replied: "For me it's someone that's passionate about what they do.

"They have their own life before I meet them because I'm extremely busy and I haven't prioritised dating for the last year. Someone, that's ambitious and enjoys what they do."

Harry is also looking for a girl with good personal hygiene.

He explained: "My toenails are not very nice, I've got footballers feet, but I love nice nails and toenails on it on a girl."