Harry Hill loves watching 'Harry Hill's TV Burp'.

Harry Hill loves watching his own comedy series

The 59-year-old comedian hosted the hit comedy show between 2001 and 2012, and Harry has revealed that he loves watching old episodes of the programme.

During an appearance on the 'Dish from Waitrose' podcast, Harry explained: "It was great. I used to love watching it, actually. Weirdly.

"You know, this sounds like a crazy thing because me sat there, but I did used to really enjoy watching, really watching it."

Harry relished the show's success. However, he also found that expectations built over time and it ultimately became harder and harder to match those expectations.

He explained: "We kind of made a rod for our own backs because we were always really hard on ourselves ... and I say ourselves, because there was ... it wasn't just me, it was like, there were five of us watching all this stuff and trying to come up with jokes."

Meanwhile, Harry is embarking on a 77-date comedy tour, and he's likened it to a "lap of honour".

The veteran star also revealed that his show will be a mix of old and new material.

He joked: "It's a lap of honour. I may never do it again - seventy-seven dates, it may kill me.

"I thought it would be nice to do some, some of my old ... see if my old bits, some of my old bits work. So I've got a load of new stuff. And I'm going to stick some of the old bits, because I'm quite fond of some of the old bits, you know."

'Dish from Waitrose' is available on all podcast providers.