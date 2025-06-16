Harry Hill hopes to inspire young people to take up art by lending his voice to the new CBBC show Go Get Arty.

The 60-year-old comedian voices Bristles, a "paintbrush with attitude", in the CBBC show that airs its first episode on Monday (16.06.25) and is hoping to replicate the impact of the late Tony Hart – who hosted successful art programmes such as Take Hart during the 1970s.

Harry told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "There were a few art shows on TV when I was young that I really liked.

"Vision On was a brilliant one about encouraging imagination. It was fronted by Tony Hart, an artist who had a big impact on kids those days. Then he got his own art show, Take Hart, which I also loved.

"This was all in the 1970s, so a long time ago, but I found those shows very encouraging because they taught you about art but then encouraged you to go away and get creative on your own, which is what we're doing with Go Get Arty."

Harry named Morph creator Tony, who passed away in 2009 aged 83, and his own school art teacher for inspiring his love of creativity.

The former TV Burp presenter said: "I always loved the pleasure and peacefulness of getting lost in a drawing – it is very therapeutic. My art teacher was also very encouraging and it's still a hobby of mine today."

Harry doesn't think anyone should feel that art isn't for them.

The big-collared funnyman said: "I believe there's no such thing as being terrible at it.

"It's more about the process of drawing or painting something and the fun that comes with it."

Harry worked as a doctor before becoming a successful comic and explained that his friends have stopped asking him medical advice now that he has spent over 30 years in showbiz.

He told The Guardian newspaper last year: "They used to [ask me for advice] but the further away I’ve got from it, the less they trust me. I still had my prescription pad until about 10 years ago.

"It used to be that you could pay to be on the register, which I did, but it wasn’t very much. I used to just prescribe antibiotics for sore throats and stuff."