Harry Redknapp is set to take part in I'm A Celebrity... All Stars.

The 78-year-old former football manager was crowned King of the Jungle on the 2018 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, for which he earned a reported £500,000, and he's set to go back into camp for another bumper pay day to take part with other beloved faces from previous series.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “It’s going to be a real coup.

"Harry is TV gold and was first on the list of wannabe celebrity contestants.”

And that's not all because Gemma Collins is rumoured to be taking part in the upcoming series too, despite quitting the 2014 main show after just three days.

The Only Way is Essex star has been offered over £150,000 to head to South Africa for the series, which will be filmed in the autumn and broadcast in the New Year.

I'm A Celebrity... All Stars last aired in 2023 and was won by Myleene Klass, who had originally come second in the 2006 series.

A source said: “That was one of the biggest entertainment shows of the year averaging 5.2million views across its consecutive weeknight run.

"We’re very excited about bringing back campmates from over the years in a brand-new setting in South Africa.”

An ITV spokesperson declined to comment, and Gemma's agent has yet to speak out about the reports.

Harry’s spokesman simply said: “This is speculation.”

He told The Sunday Times: "Sandra used to work in a hairdresser’s on Saturdays when I was playing football, which was a good thing. It meant we didn’t have to talk about the game afterwards and we could enjoy a quiet night together. We’ve never really been interested in big parties but love going out for a nice dinner.

"Sandra only really got pushed into the limelight when I did 'I’m a Celebrity,' I was worried about her when I was going in because she had just recovered from sepsis, so when I saw her in the jungle it was very emotional."