Harry Redknapp's wife Sandra Redknapp has been hospitalised.

Harry Redknapp and Sandra Redknapp

ITV Racing pundit Matt Chapman wished the 78-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur manager's spouse well during the broadcaster's coverage of the Racing League on Thursday night (25.07.25) from Great Yarmouth Racecourse in Norfolk on ITV4.

It is not known what Sandra, 78, is being treated for in hospital.

Speaking about Harry's horse King of Bears - who eventually finished in sixth place in the race - Matt said: "So, King of Bears, just to say Harry Redknapp will be watching this horse from his hospital bed, but not his bed, his missus Sandra is just being treated in hospital at the moment.

"Sandra, if you’re listening in - I think she wanted to watch Emmerdale, but Harry’s making her watch this race - I really hope King of Bears runs well.

"He's a character. He could win it, he could finish last, but he gives Jack Doughty a big chance for [trainer] George Scott."

Harry won the 2018 series of ITV1's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, and he frequently gushed about his love for Sandra during his time in the Australian jungle.

The retired manager got emotional when the jungle survival show's bosses let him be reunited with his spouse because Sandra had sepsis - a life-threatening condition where the body does not fight infections properly - shortly before he entered the camp.

Harry said at the time: "What made it worse was just before I went on the show, Sandra had sepsis and was really ill, so I wasn’t going to go, you know.

"But then she improved, so I said any problems and I'm out of there straight away.

"Anyway, when they called me down to the Bush Telegraph of whatever they called it, they said, 'We want you out, you’ve got to leave the camp immediately.'

I said, 'Why, what’s happened?' They said, 'We can’t tell you, you’ve got to go out, you’ve got to leave now.'

"So when I saw Sandra, it made it ten times worse as I thought there was a problem."

Sandra and Harry - whose first date was at the Two Puddings pub in East London in 1963 - got married at St Margaret's Parish Church in Barking, East London, in June 1968.

They have two children together - former AFC Bournemouth, Southampton F.C., Liverpool F.C. and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp, 52, and Mark Redknapp, 55.

In an interview with ITV1's This Morning in 2022, Harry revealed the secret to his and Sandra's 57-year marriage.

He said on the daytime magazine show: "You meet somebody, and you fall in love, and we just never fell out of love.

"We just have a great time together, and we love each other’s company."