Hayley Palmer has turned the "pain" of her break-up with Mark Labbett into "power" with her mental wellbeing e-book.

Hayley Palmer

In May 2024, the 44-year-old TV presenter hit "rock bottom" and sought counselling after the 60-year-old professional quizzer - best known as The Beast on the ITV game show The Chase - dumped her in a "three-minute" phone call just days after their first dating anniversary.

After their split, Hayley changed her mindset through techniques, including EFT tapping - which reduces stress and emotional distress by tapping on meridian points on the face and body - and affirmation, and now she feels like a "new person".

And now Hayley - who does not have a bad word to say about the "fantastic" Mark and wishes him nothing but the very best - has penned an e-book titled Ten Minute Morning Magic Mindset, in which she gives tips on how people can feel more positive about themselves.

Reflecting on her split from Mark, Hayley exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "The break-up was trickier than I thought.

"You know me, I’m upbeat continuously, because that’s just my nature.

"But I think thanks to the job I do on TV, the social media, the occasional red carpet event, there were a few more eyes on how I was coping than normal.

"So I’ve just doubled down and used that experience to sew on an extra sequin and push myself harder, emotionally and in work."

Hayley added: "It was a time that I now reflect back on, and I realised that it was pain, and with the book, I've turned that pain into power."

Quizzed if the trauma from their separation took over her brain, she admitted: "Yeah, it did.

"But now I'm in a good place in my mind, I feel good in myself."

Hayley said sharing how she overcame the negative thoughts in her mind following the breakup from Mark - who is hoping to find his a new partner by doing E4's Celebs Go Dating - in Ten Minute Morning Magic Mindset made her realise her "own worth".

She said: "‘Beast bump’, as my friends have dubbed it, actually did me some good, because I realised my own worth.

"I’m definitely not a psychiatrist or psychologist, but the book is my own personal experiences on how to bounce back, better and a little bit stronger.

"And if I can help support other women going through a bad patch – or indeed some men, who knows – then fantastic."

The Saturday Night with Hayley Palmer host found it therapeutic to write Ten Minute Morning Magic Mindset.

She said: "I found it very therapeutic actually, because sometimes you're holding so much in your head that it was so good [to release it]."

Hayley no longer wants to be identified as the woman who had a "brief relationship" with Mark.

She said: "Certainly, moving forward, I’m drawing a line under the ‘ex-girlfriend of the Beast’ chapter.

"I’d rather be identified for my own achievements and not via my brief relationship with Mark.

"He’s a fantastic bloke, but there are many more fantastic men out there.

"Which is also one of the messages in my book, and I'm in a happy place now."

Hayley is very "proud" of Ten Minute Morning Magic Mindset, and she hopes it will make a difference to people's lives.

She said: "I am so proud of what I've done, and I cannot wait for people to read it and, hopefully, it'll make a difference to people."

Ten Minute Morning Magic Mindset by Hayley Palmer will be released very soon.