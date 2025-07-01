Ranvir Singh bravely shared her horrifying experience of being spiked.

Ranvir Singh has opened up on her ordeal when she was spiked in a Manchester bar

The Good Morning Britain presenter was working in Manchester at the time and was in one of the city's bars "about 12 or 13 years ago" when she suddenly felt dizzy and intoxicated after just drinking one half of a glass of wine.

Ranvir opened up about her ordeal whilst hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls spoke to a fellow spiking victim named Rachel Ovens and campaigner Ashley James, on the episode of the ITV1 news programme that aired on Tuesday (01.07.25).

The 47-year-old journalist said: "It happened to me, it was years ago when I was still working in Manchester before I came to London.

"It was about 7.30 in the evening and it was my first drink. I had gone to the bar and I was waiting, I think it was a work thing. I can't remember why I was there but no one else had arrived.

"I had arrived early and I went to the bar and ordered one glass of wine as you would do. I probably drank half of it and I thought, 'I'm just going to nip to the loo before everyone arrives.'

"And before I had even got to the loo everything had just started to swim."

The TV presenter - who temporarily lost her hearing during the ordeal - admits the whole experience was a blur and she has no recollection of getting home.

She continued: "I remember feeling my legs go when I went downstairs.

"And by the time I came upstairs, I sort of managed to get myself up, I couldn't hear anything, my hearing had gone.

"I just remember coming up the stairs and looking down the bar thinking, 'I can't go back there,' and I just left. I can't remember what happened that evening, I can't even remember getting home."

Ranvir admitted she did not report the incident after Susanna asked if she had contacted the police.

Ranvir said: "I didn't. This was probably about 12 or 13 years ago so it didn't occur to me to report it.

"But interestingly we've just been talking about it and my female producer who is just in the gallery said that, 'It also happened to me'.

"It's amazing how common it is."