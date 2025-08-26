Helen Flanagan has admitted during a tearful meltdown she “f****** hates co-parenting”.

Helen Flanagan has admitted during a tearful meltdown she ‘f****** hates co-parenting’

In an emotional series of Instagram story posts, the 35-year-old – best known for playing Rosie Webster in Coronation Street – described her struggles with anxiety after leaving her children with their father, former footballer Scott Sinclair.

She had looked happy when she appeared at Manchester Pride on Sunday (24.8.25), but the following day told her 1.1 million Instagram followers she had suffered what she called a “breakdown” after dropping her children off.

She shares Matilda, nine, Delilah, six, and Charlie, three, with 35-year-old Scott, to whom she was previously engaged.

Speaking through tears into the camera while wearing a set of Playboy pyjamas, Helen said: “I really, really struggle. I really struggle when they go away and I only like them going away if I’m doing something... I’m suffering really badly with anxiety at the moment.”

She explained her children had first gone to stay with her parents before heading to Scott’s home.

Helen added: “So I’m just going to my mum and dad’s now, I’ve asked them to pick up the kids but it’s really hard now because I don’t want them to go and then I just f****** hate co-parenting.

“I really really struggle... I really struggle when they go away because I only like them going away if I’m doing something.

“It’s really hard. It’s really hard, I made this really hard decision... it’s your babies, you can’t speak the same when they go away.”

Helen added: “Some time might do me good because I had really bad anxiety recently because I haven’t had a minute because I’m always with the kids.

“It’s a double-edged sword... when they go I want them back and when I’m with them all the time I get really overwhelmed but then f******... I can’t drink, it makes me... I didn’t drink that much yesterday. I always stick to tequilas, I never drink a lot.

“I’m going to stop crying now but I do think it’s good to cry just to get it out.”

She continued: “I’ve just had bad anxiety recently and I think if I go and exercise and spend some time with my friends and get some sleep and do things I can’t normally do when I’m with the kids... (I need to) get myself organised with the kids going back to school, mum’s helped me get organised with uniform and stuff and all the things to remember.”

Speaking about her loneliness, Helen said: “I find it difficult because when you have them all the time and then it’s the anxiety and I think, ‘I should have been more patient here’ but it is what it is.

“It’ll be fine. It’s just a build up of anxiety. None of it’s easy is it? I’m fine. I really struggle being on my own, not just in a relationship but I’m always with one of my friends.

“I think this is why I love social media... because I’m always connecting with people.

“I’m really bad at being on my own so I’m always with my friends, I don’t like my own company.

“That’s enough of my breakdown. I’m going to write a list and be productive.”

Earlier, Helen had used Instagram to respond to critics of a revealing outfit she wore over the weekend. Speaking in defence of her decision, she said: “Should I be ashamed of how I look because I’m a woman and this is how I look?

“No, I don’t think there’s anything shameful about being confident or about being sexy. I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I don’t understand how that makes you a bad mum? I’m not perfect, but I try and show my children the importance of being kind.”