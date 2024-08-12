Helen Flanagan was thankful for her ‘Coronation Street’ pals after she went into psychosis due to a nasty reaction to ADHD medication.

Helen Flanagan was glad to have her close 'Corrie' friends amid her health scare

The former soap star was forced to pull out of the 'Cluedo 2' theatre tour earlier this year and recalled "seeing things” and feeling "in danger".

She told The Mirror: “I wasn’t very well.

“I really struggled mentally. Sadly, I had to pull out of a theatre tour. I always wanted to do theatre as an actress. That was hard."

Fellow 'Corrie' star Ellie Leach, 23, stepped in her for her pal.

Helen continued: “I’m good friends with Brooke Vincent, Lucy Fallon and Ellie Leach who took over when I wasn’t well in January. I went to see Ellie in that.”

The 34-year-old actress - who has Delilah, five, Charlie, six, and Matilda, eight, with her ex-partner Scott Sinclair - added: “It’s not an easy thing. But I think you need to concentrate on doing everything for your kids.

“It is all a balance. Constantly. You want to be a good role model to your daughters and your sons. And I think children more than anything they want your time. It doesn’t matter how many fancy things they have they want you to be present. They want their mum. So, it is finding that balance.”

Helen, who is looking for love on the new series of E4's 'Celebs Go Dating', does her best to keep well mentally and physically, but it's not always easy as a single mother.

She explained: “I try and look after myself and my mental health, it is so important.

“Being self-aware and exercise. A lot of the time we ignore it for so long and that’s why it gets bad.

“The one thing I miss about being with my ex is not being able to leave every morning to go to the gym. I live in the middle of nowhere. You can go for nice runs and a bike ride and that’s what I really miss… those little things. That’s really hard as a single mum.

She continued: “My little boy goes to nursery twice a week, but I can’t leave the house because I need childcare... Or the school run, I’ve got to take all three. I can’t leave the baby at home with their dad because he isn’t there... Those little things bother me.

“I’d love to pop to the gym at night or go for a swim, but I can’t. Those little things are tricky as a single mum. Everything is difficult but being in a relationship that’s quite challenging - I think that’s harder than being a single mum. If you’re in a relationship that’s really challenging and trying to bring up children, that is way harder for me.”