Helen Flanagan has gained weight after eating more during Dry January.

Helen Flanagan has candidly opened up about her body

The actress and model admitted she has put on the pounds in 2025 as abstaining from alcohol for a month left her wanting to "snack more" but went on to add that her eating habits can be "weird" due to an "eating disorder" she suffered from during her teenage years.

Captioning a sweet snap of her and son Charlie sitting on a sun lounger on a sandy beach to her 1.1 million followers, she wrote: "I've put weight on this January, I've done dry January, I wanted to support my boyfriend [Robbie Talbot] with it, so [I] did it myself ...

"Then I realised my drinking habits probably weren't the best myself ... so cutting down on my drinking [has] made me just want to snack more, but it's fine."

As part of her new diet, the former 'Coronation Street' star has turned back to bread and pasta after almost two years.

Helen, 34, revealed last October that she began eating bread after suffering from an eating disorder since she was 16 - where she was "obsessed with being seven stone".

The mum-of-three - who has kids Matilda, seven, Delilah, five, and Charlie, three, with her ex-partner, footballer Scott Sinclair - added to her post: "I also re-introduced bread and pasta this month, which I've cut out for about two years ...

"My eating habits can be a bit weird (eating disorder from my teens), but I try with it."

As part of her candid admission about her weight as she gears up for her 35th birthday in August, she has pleaded for women to "support each other" with being comfortable about their body image.

She continued: "I don't think as women [we're] ever happy, there's always something to pick at but I suppose as you get older, it's a nice thing as you just become more comfortable in your skin.

"I turn 35 this year but as women, I think it's important to support each other - surgery or no surgery, whatever makes you happy."