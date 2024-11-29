Helen Flanagan rules out bum surgery as the risks are too dangerous

Helen Flanagan has ruled out having a so-called Brazilian butt lift (BBL) because it's "too dangerous".

The 'Coronation Street' star has previously under gone cosmetic procedures - but Helen has now insisted she won't have surgery on her bum, after she read stories of it going badly wrong.

Helen, 34, told the Daily Star newspaper: "I do find it's a little bit scary, when you see all these things in the news about BBLs and those injections. It's so heartbreaking, like the story in the past where a lady died. It's so, so, so dangerous."

Despite this, Helen feels people ought to have the "freedom" to change their appearance if they wish to.

Speaking about her own figure, Helen explained: "I'm pretty much straight up and down, I've got no shape there. I've always had big boobs, but apart from that, nothing.

"I think it's important for women to do what they want to do and have that freedom. Life is too short, if you want to have something done, do as you please. If it is something that makes you feel more confident, then great."

Meanwhile, Helen has revealed that she'd relish the chance to return to 'Coronation Street'.

The soap star last appeared on the ITV in 2018 and she would jump at the chance to return to Weatherfield if the show's bosses want her back.

Helen said: "I'd absolutely love to go back. I spoke to Sally (Dynevor, her former co-star) the other day and said, 'Oh you know, I've got to come back.' But they just haven't asked me.

"You have to go back if they ask you. It's up to the producer, it's not really up to you. You have to be asked, you can't just turn up."