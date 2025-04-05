Helen Flanagan's friends tried to put her on a "man ban" after her split from Scott Sinclair.

The former 'Coronation Street' star - who shares three children, Matilda, nine, Delilah, six, and Charlie, four, with her soccer star ex - revealed her pals tried to convince her to not to rush into a new romance following the split in 2022.

Helen, 34, told The Sun's Fabulous Magazine: "A lot of my friends were trying to put me on a man ban, which obviously didn't work!

"I was hurting from the break-up and I've always just wanted to be loved so I started dating."

Helen and Scott, 36, dated for 13 years before their break-up and she has since moved on with construction worker Robbie Talbot, 45.

She said: "He's a kind, genuine person, he makes me laugh and he's brilliant with my kids."

Meanwhile, Helen recently admitted she and Scott don't get on very well but they still care about each other as co-parents.

Speaking to Charlotte Dawson on her 'Naughty Corner' podcast, Helen said: "I still love him very much, I care about him deeply, but we don't like each other.

"We don't like each other at all, we don't get on. I do know that Scott - he'd never admit it - cares about me too and he does love me.

"But I'm so done, I could never have another relationship again where we would always be bickering. I haven't got another argument in me.

"As women we try and do anything we can to make it work with the father of your children and I did. But I think for me if I was in a relationship with someone else it would have to be easy because I haven't got the energy in me again, I've done all that with the father of my kids.

"I've been a single mum for two years now. Co-parenting is hilarious, we were together for 13 years.

"The last time I saw him, I thought it was quite funny, I was taking the p*** out of him because he had a bucket hat on. I think he was trying not to laugh.

"He lives in Bath and I live in North Manchester so its about five hours and we meet in Birmingham to exchange things and the kids.

"He's throwing things in my boot and I just started taking the mickey out of his bucket hat to lighten the mood.

"We just try and not be in the same house together because the children are the priority and I want a good environment for them and I don't want them to see us arguing."