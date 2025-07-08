Helen George didn't realise she'd actually swim with sharks on Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters.

Helen George was scared of putting her face under water

The Call the Midwife star is one of a number of famous faces who will be getting up close and personal with underwater creatures, leading up to the ultimate challenge of diving with tiger sharks.

But Helen signed up for the show with a fear of sharks and a phobia of even putting her head under the water, because she wasn't convinced she'd really have to undertake the tasks because "it's TV" and "who would actually do that?".

She told Radio Times magazine: “I'm quite gung-ho as a person, so I thought I’d be fine, but I genuinely wasn’t. At that point, the sharks were small fry. It was more about the water!”

The 41-year-old actress ultimately signed up for the show because of her and former partner Jack Ashton's children Wren, seven, and three-year-old Lark.

She said: “I wanted to get more confident for them. They were impressed I even went in the first place, because they didn't think I would. I was really terrified of the water, so I might be a bit embarrassed about some of the scenes!

“I’m an actress and I play other people’s vulnerabilities, so playing my own is always terrifying. I’m ugly crying, there’s no hair and make-up... it’s not glamorous. Now I’m thinking, ‘What have I done?’ I haven’t been ‘myself’ on screen since I did Strictly [in 2015], and that was uncomfortable for me.”

Helen's fears meant she was behind the likes of Lucy Punch, Sir Lenny Henry, Ross Noble, Ade Adepitan and Dougie Poynter in her training and at one point, she thought she wouldn't be able to take part as she wasn't sure she'd pass her PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) qualification.

She said: "They didn’t know whether I’d be able to pass my PADI in time for filming, because I wasn’t up to the standard that everybody else was, because I was really scared. I thought they were gonna put me on the next plane home and get someone else.”

But she declined the option of a snorkelling course instead.

She explained: “It would have meant I was separate from the group and I didn’t want to be, so I knuckled down, put my big girl pants on and got on with it! I thought, ‘I’m not going to be behind everyone else. I’m not going to let myself fail in week one.’”