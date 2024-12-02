Helen Skelton believes "life’s too short" to not have fun.

Helen Skelton is feeling happy and optimistic

The 41-year-old TV presenter - who has Ernie, nine, Louis, seven, and Elsie, two, with her ex-husband Richie Myler - has revealed that she's simply too busy to worry about what other people think of her.

Helen told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I think we’re past counting calories aren’t we? It’s not fun. You get to a point when you think life’s too short not to not have fun."

Helen - who split from Richie in 2022 - admits that her home life is particularly hectic at the moment.

She said: "It’s like Piccadilly Circus around here.

"I always say it’s not a kid that needs a nanny, I need a nanny - to do all the boring stuff."

Despite this, Helen recognises that she's in a fortunate position in her life.

The TV star shared: "I’m very lucky ... most of my friends work way more, in offices or schools or hospitals.

"They take the mick because I don’t work half as much as they do. TV work is feast or famine, so you have a crazy few weeks, then you have a really quiet month."

Meanwhile, Helen previously confessed to being in a state of "shock" after her split from Richie.

The former 'Blue Peter' presenter - who married Richie in 2013 - admitted that she "didn’t see it coming" at all.

In her autobiography, 'In My Stride', Helen shared: "I was in shock.

"I know that following break-ups, people often say they didn’t see it coming and it sounds like a cliche, but that was me."

Despite this, Helen wants Richie to remain a constant presence in the lives of their children.

She said: "I want them to know that we loved each other, but things change and that’s OK, too."