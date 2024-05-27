Helen Skelton has said "one last goodbye" to her marital home.

Helen Skelton has sold her marital home

The 40-year-old TV star - who split from rugby player Richie Myler in 2022 - has taken to social media to reveal that she's sold their former home in Yorkshire.

In an Instagram video - which features a fox in the garden of her marital home - Helen says: "Hello, you. I know it doesn't feel that long ago I can remember the sound of foxes mating in those trees. Now we've got a little friend. Bye then! Saying bye to the house. (sic)"

Helen - who married Richie in 2013 - captioned the post: "One last goodbye old friend."

Helen announced her split from Richie via a social media post in April 2022.

The TV presenter - who has Ernie, eight, Louis, five and 16-month-old Elsie with her ex-husband - revealed in her message that Richie had "left the family home".

The former 'Blue Peter' presenter said on Instagram: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children. [broken-heart emojis] (sic)"

Helen subsequently confessed to feeling shocked by their break-up.

In her autobiography, 'In My Stride', Helen shared: "I was in shock.

"I know that following break-ups, people often say they didn’t see it coming and it sounds like a cliche, but that was me."

Despite this, Helen wants Richie to remain a constant presence in the lives of their children.

She said: "I want them to know that we loved each other, but things change and that’s OK, too."