Heston Blumenthal is taking weight-loss jabs, even though he fears they are ruining the restaurant industry.

Heston Blumenthal taking weight-loss meds despite his fears they are ruining the restaurant industry

The 59-year-old celebrity chef turned to the slimming aid Wegovy to combat the effects of his bipolar medication which caused him to put on weight, but he fears that the drugs are having an adverse effect on hospitality.

Heston told Times Radio: “Wegovy, Ozempic, Mounjaro – you still enjoy food, but it stops appetite, so what’s going to happen is people are going to want smaller portions.

“Supermarkets are going to be hit massively. I even heard in the news that airplanes are going to save lots of money because of the weight loss.

“[I think it’s] going to get much worse in the next six months.”

Wegovy is a weight-loss drug that contain the amino acid semaglutide, which suppresses appetite by mimicking a hormone telling the brain you are full.

Heston – who was diagnosed with type 1 bipolar in 2023 – admitted his use of the drug is a “paradox” considering his fears.

He added that he has lost eight kilograms, saying: “I’ve put on so much weight, but it’s starting to come off now.”

Meanwhile, Heston revealed his bipolar diagnosis last year as he called for a change in attitudes to neurodiversity in workplaces.

Heston told Metro: “My most artistic, innovative and exciting work is because I am neurodivergent, which I describe as my superpower.

“The world needs to move on from outdated and archaic misinterpretations of perceived difference, and embrace the opportunities neurodiversity presents.”

Heston said he was diagnosed as bipolar, after previously receiving a positive assessment in 2017 for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

He runs restaurants including the three Michelin-star Fat Duck, two Michelin-star Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Michelin-starred Hind’s Head, and the Perfectionists’ Café, and is now campaigning for more to be done to welcome neurodivergent individuals in the workplace, who he says are “woefully underrepresented” in employment.

He added: “These are individuals who may have exceptional skills and unparalleled abilities yet because of traditional ways of working, we are missing out on the brilliance they can bring to UK business.

“I hope that being open about my own mental health will raise awareness of the issue and I want to campaign to highlight the contribution neurodiversity can make to the workplace.”