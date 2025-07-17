Holly Hagan suffered a miscarriage in March.

The 33-year-old TV star - who already has Alpha-Jax, two, with her husband Jacob Blyth - has admitted to her Instagram followers that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

Asked if she plans to have another child, Holly said on Instagram: "Just because 90 percent of the questions are about when we're having another and I do get constant comments like 'AJ needs a sibling' and I'm like I KNOWW!!...

"I did want to speak about it at the time but didn't know how and didn't know how and didn't want any sympathy (and still don't so please don't message lol) but we did miscarry in March...

"Just a reminder to be mindful when commenting saying 'when's the next' because how on earth would we know that. (sic)"

Holly became a mum in June 2023, but she subsequently "suffered quite badly with postpartum anxiety".

The former Geordie Shore star recalled fearing for Alpha-Jax's life at one point in time.

Speaking to the BBC, Holly explained: "I suffered quite badly with postpartum anxiety, and I worried about absolutely everything. I know this sounds morbid, but I just kept thinking that at any point Alpha-Jax could potentially die...

"We didn't even have visitors for weeks because I worried that he might catch something. I wish I hadn't worried as much and that I'd trusted my gut in situations, but I think it's a common to be worried about all these things."

Holly is thrilled that herself and her son have come through that difficult period and they can now look to the future with an optimistic attitude.

The reality TV star - who has been married to Jacob since 2022 - said: "He survived all the visitors, and he even goes to nursery now. I'm proud of keeping him alive and that he's a happy, confident little boy...

"There have been so many joyful moments and honestly, Alpha-Jax has just got such an incredible energy. He brightens up our days, even on his whingiest days."