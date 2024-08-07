Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern are to host a reboot of 'You Bet!'.

The former 'This Morning' presenter is reuniting with her 'Dancing On Ice' co-host for a reboot of the popular 90s game show - which previously ran for nine years and was fronted by the likes of the late Sir Bruce Forsyth, Matthew Kelly, and Darren Day - and the pair are "so excited" to be working together again.

The programme sees celebrities betting on members of the public as they take on various challenges.

Holly said: "I’m so excited to be part of this iconic game show with the fabulous Stephen.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the astonishing skills on show from the challengers and which of our celebrity panellists can come out on top.”

Stephen added: “I loved 'You Bet!' as a kid, so I’m very excited to be hosting this with the wonderful Holly.

“From the big and spectacular to the unique and unexpected, I can’t wait to see what extraordinary skills the challengers have up their sleeves.”

The presenters signed contracts last month and will host two special shows later this year.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: “Holly is one of ITV’s top presenters and she deemed the perfect person to front 'You Bet!'.

“Her partnership with Stephen on 'Dancing On Ice' earlier this year proved they have perfect chemistry and bosses wanted them back on screen.

“This version of 'You Bet!' will be in the form of two 75-minute specials but the premise is the same.

“A panel of celebrities and the studio audience will predict if the contestants can complete the challenges they are tasked with.

“If the challengers prove the celebs and audience wrong and they do complete the challenge, they get a £10,000 prize. If the celebrity correctly bets they can or can’t, they will be handed £10,000 to give to a charity of their choice.

“It is wholesome family fun and with Holly at the helm with Stephen, ITV think they are onto a ratings winner.”

ITV bosses are delighted to keep Holly within their "family" after she recently signed a major deal with Netflix to host 'The Bear Hunt' with Bear Grylls.

A source said: “ITV love Holly and they have a great relationship.

“She is hugely popular with their audience and is a face their viewers can trust.

“Having her on board and remaining as part of ITV’s family is a coup for them and they cannot wait for You Bet! to air.”