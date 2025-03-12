'Hollyoaks' has shared an onscreen tribute to the late Diane Langton.

Diane Langton as Nana McQueen

The veteran actress - who portrayed Marlena 'Nana' McQueen for 18 years - died at the age of 80 in January, just a few weeks after she was last seen on screen, and on Wednesday (12.03.25), the soap brought back their post-credits scene in honour of the beloved star.

Following an episode largely focused on the McQueen family, which included John Paul (James Sutton) calling his grandmother to tell her about his engagement, a special montage broadcast after the credits with Nana over the years.

The sequence was accompanied by 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' and some of Diane's own dialogue.

She could be heard saying: "I love living with you all. I love this silly little village. I’ve had some of my best catfights out there. I love you sweetheart, I always will. Love Nana."

And the matriarch's distinctive laugh could be heard as a message appeared on screen which read: "In loving memory of Diane Langton.

"Night night Di. Forever in our hearts."

Instead of the usual final shot of The Dog in the Pond, the show ended with a leopard print background in tribute to Nana's iconic sense of style.

'Hollyoaks' bosses previously paid tribute to Diane after her passing was announced.

Hannah Cheers, the soap's executive producer, said in a statement: "We are all absolutely heartbroken by the news. Di has been an adored friend and cast member in 'Hollyoaks' for the last 18 years.

"Diane graced screens as the iconic Marlena 'Nana' McQueen and brought joy into living rooms; we share the sadness with our audience who we know will miss the character she created. Those who work on the production were lucky enough to hear in person the sound of her laughter, ringing through the corridors, and see her smile light up a set.

"Diane was an immense talent, with so many stories to tell from her career as an actor, dancer, film star and entertainer. The cast, crew, writers and entire staff at Lime Pictures will miss her enormously."

Diane's career on stage and screen spanned more than six decades, and also included roles on 'Only Fools and Horses', 'Heartbeat' and 'EastEnders'.