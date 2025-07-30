Former Hollyoaks star David Tag is engaged.

David Tag and Abi Harrison proposal / © Instagram

The 40-year-old actor, who played Sylver McQueen on the Channel 4 soap from 2018 until 2022, whisked his now-fiancée Abi Harrison to Ibiza, Spain.

The couple - who have been together since 2019 - went to a spot that looks out at the crystal blue water at sunset, and David made Abi turn her back to him and bask in the view before he dropped to his knees behind her to propose.

She immediately turned around and was quick to say "yes" to marry him.

He then popped the square-cut diamond ring on her finger as the happy couple celebrated.

Captioning an Instagram photo carousel of David's proposal, he wrote on Tuesday (29.07.25): "This years Ibiza turned out to be a bit more eventful than normal @latorreibiza (sic)."

Many of David's former Hollyoaks co-stars congratulated the couple in the post's comments section.

Chelsee Healey, 36, who plays Goldie McQueen - David's alter ego's adoptive sister - penned: "OMG congratulations so so happy for you."

Owen Warner, 26, who played Romeo Nightingale from 2018 until 2024, said: "Congrats big man."

Nikki Sanderson, 41, who left her role as Maxine Minniver in April 2025, wrote: "Congratulations."

David's fans also extended their happiness with him and Abi getting engaged.

One person said: "Congratulations to you both mate."

A second follower penned: "Awwww amazing!!! Congratulationssss (sic)."

And a third fan wrote: "Oh how wonderful, congratulations."

David and Abi have two children together - Reuben, who was born in 2021, and Kaspar, who they welcomed into the world in 2023.

Less than a year after they dated, they decided to move in together due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

David joined Hollyoaks in 2018 as Sylver McQueen - who arrived in the Cheshire village after he spent 18 years behind bars after being accused of murdering Goldie's abusive biological father.

In 2019, he killed his adoptive mother, Breda - as viewers learnt she was a serial killer.

After leaving Hollyoaks in 2022, David went on to launch his own fitness business.

He also appeared in the independent film Departures this year.

According to IMDb, the movie's synopsis reads: "Benji [Lloyd Eyre-Morgan] encounters Jake [David] at an airport gate, sensing attraction.

"Their relationship unfolds through Amsterdam trips and intimacy, revealing complex power dynamics."