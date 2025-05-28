Paul Danan's death has been ruled "misadventure" after taking drugs including heroin and cocaine.

Paul Danan death was by misadventure

The former 'Hollyoaks' actor - who played Sol Patrick from 1997 to 2001 on the Channel 4 soap - died aged 46, and was found unresponsive at his home in Bristol on January 15.

On Wednesday (28.05.25), a coroner recorded his death as "misadventure", having ruled that he died from a cocktail of drugs.

They told Bristol's coroner's court: "I do not have any evidence before me that Paul planned to take his own life."

The inquest heard that Danan's friends hadn't heard from him for two days before his death.

They raised the alarm, and used a ladder to try and spot him through an open window.

A neighbour got into the house and found Danan dead at the edge of the sofa, while the television was still playing.

His partner, Melissa Crooksm identified his body at the scene.

The day after his body was found, Danan had been due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on charges of possession of cocaine and cannabis.

In October 2024, he was accused of driving while under the influence of drugs.

In March, an inquest heard how the primary cause of his passing was the "combined toxicity" of substances including heroin, methadone and cocaine.

A "contributory finding of benzodiazepine" was also identified as a secondary cause.

The full inquest was adjourned by coroner Marie Voisin until this week, pending reports.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed at the time they were called to a property in the Brislington area where Danan was pronounced dead by paramedics.

A statement from the force said: "Officers attended a property in Brislington, Bristol, at around 5.20pm yesterday (January 15) where sadly a man in his 40s was declared deceased by paramedics."

Danan had spoken candidly about his struggles with addiction, and he previously went to rehab to help his recovery.

In 2019, he told former ITV daytime show 'The Jeremy Kyle Show' that he needed to "work hard at it every day to keep in recovery".

The 'Celebrity Love Island' contestant's management company Independent Creative PR said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old. Known for his television presence, exceptional talent and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him. During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul's family, friends, and colleagues."