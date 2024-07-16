Sam Thompson has become an official ambassador of ADHD UK.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star, who was diagnosed with ADHD in 2022, feels "honoured" to be working closely with the organisation, and he hopes to help "change perceptions of those with ADHD" and encourage conversations around the subject.

He wrote on Instagram: "I am so honoured to announce that I am now an official ambassador of @adhduk.co.uk

"As many of you know, this is a cause very close to my heart. Their charity slogan is ‘positively changing what it means to have ADHD in the UK’ – and that just sums up my own mission as someone diagnosed with ADHD not too long ago.

"Their 5 goals as a charity are - Information, Support, Research, Advocacy, and Awareness – and I hope to use my own platform and audience to help with all of these.

"Changing perceptions of those with ADHD, and encouraging conversation around this topic is and will continue to be a huge and central part of my life. This is what I want my legacy to be, above anything else. (sic)"

Sam spoke openly about his ADHD diagnosis during his successful stint on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' - which he won - late last year.

And he wants to show people how ADHD "can be a superpower".

He added: "Since I left the jungle, I’ve met so many children and adults who have come up to me, or contacted me to say I’ve helped change their minds on how they view ADHD.

"I want to reach as many people as I possibly can, especially young people, and show there is such magic in being neurodiverse.

"Yes there are some very real challenges along the way, but with the right support, it can be a superpower, it can be a blessing and we can achieve all of our dreams.

"Thank you @adhduk.co.uk for all the work you do for people like me, I am so pleased to be on the team! (sic)"