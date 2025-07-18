Olivia Attwood has shared the details of the break-in at her home - admitting it is a "horrible feeling that someone's been in your house".

Bradley Deck and his wife Olivia Attwood

On Thursday (17.07.25), the 34-year-old TV personality and her 31-year-old husband, Gillingham midfielder Bradley Dack, expressed their thanks to a private security team, as well as the local Cheshire police force, for responding quickly to an alert that crooks had tried to break into their lavish £1 million property.

Now, Olivia - who has lived in the property with Bradley and their dogs Lola and Stitch since 2022 - has revealed the burglars "smashed a second-floor window" and entered the property, which then triggered an alert to her and Bradley's security team "30 seconds" later.

The crooks stole "some stuff" but "didn't get what they came for" - of which Olivia did not reveal.

Speaking in a TikTok video as she sat in the back of a taxi, Olivia said: "So obviously I can’t go into too much detail because it’s an open investigation now.

“But some scumbags basically smashed a second-floor window, went in, and the security team got the notification within like 30 seconds, and they were there within two minutes with dogs.

“The little scumbags ran off. They got some stuff but they didn’t get what they came for, and now I have to just show face because it’s a really important work day and I’m feeling a bit tired and a little bit emosh, but yeah, brave face.”

In another TikTok video posted on Thursday, Olivia - who was in Spain at the time of the incident - went for a gym session to release her "rage".

She said: "Our house got broken into last night, and I just did a 5am gym sesh because I need to get rid of some of the rage, and I need to get ready for the busiest f****** day of my life."

In a third TikTok video, Olivia replied to a fan who asked how her and Bradley's dogs, Carpathian/German Shepherd mix Lola and Rottweiler Stitch, are doing.

She said: "We weren't there and the dogs weren't there. Obviously, if you know my dogs, the rescue shepherd and rottweiler, no one's getting into my house and not getting out unalived if my dogs are in there.

"So these f******, like disgusting vermin, were obviously tracking the house, and they obviously went at a time they knew the dogs weren't there, but they didn't know that we had security with a dog team, so they came down so quickly, thank God.

"And it's just a horrible thing; the feeling that someone's been in your house. Even though they didn't take the most valuable things, it's just the feeling. It's so horrible."

Olivia revealed she and Bradley have now been burgled three times.

She continued: "And we have had that happened to us before in Manchester. It's the third time we've been burgled in different houses up there.

"It's just sad, isn't it? A sad society. But look, life goes on.

"There's a lot worse things that could happen. So, we keep it moving.

"I like to think I'm a tough gal, but obviously I was awake from like 2am until 6am, and didn't sleep last night because I was on-and-off the phone with police, security team, neighbours. And I was upset and stressed, and I literally just worked.

"That's probably why I look like an ageing rocker.

"My head's going to hit the pillow tonight, and I'm going to be out.

"We've got people at the house looking after everything."