Vanessa Feltz says Miss Piggy is her 'most horrible interview ever'

In 1996, the 63-year-old presenter spoke to the temperamental diva, Kermit the Frog and Gonzo about their film, Muppet Treasure Island, as the On the Bed Interviewer on Channel 4's The Big Breakfast, and Miss Piggy was livid that Vanessa spoke to her movie co-stars first.

Once she brought Miss Piggy into the interview, Vanessa remembered the prima-donna pig turned "vicious" and the TV presenter panicked that she had insulted Miss Piggy.

Appearing on the latest episode of QVC's The Joy of Shopping podcast, host Emma Real-Davis asked Vanessa: "Have you had any really memorable interviews for whatever reason, like horrible people?"

Vanessa quipped: "I can do horrible people, but I don't know if the word 'people' really applies, and that was Miss Piggy, who was an absolute beep, a total beep.

"It was The Big Breakfast bed. I don't know if you know this or not, but The Big Breakfast bed was actually hollow, so that the puppeteers, if we had puppets like Zig and Zag or The Muppets or whatever, could be concealed down in the hollow part of the bed.

"And before the show went - it was a live show, in the ad break, the guys who were The Muppets puppeteers, including Frank Oz, the legendary puppeteer, were really nice.

"Chatting away, you know, delightful, really funny and charming and polite and lovely.

"And then the light came on, we're back on air, and Miss Piggy was absolutely horrible to me. She just hated me.

"I don't know, she was just vicious, absolutely vicious.

"She was incredibly b*****. She was very personal.

"And what happened was, you see, I had Miss Piggy [on the left], and I had Kermit and Gonzo [on the right].

"And for no reason at all, I don't know why, I just turned to them first.

"Well, I didn't mean to be insulting. I was not trying to offend Miss Piggy. Miss Piggy would just never recover from the insult.

"So from that minute, she was just absolutely - she thought my knees were meaty and chunky, she thought I was a talentless presenter.

"You know, she was really, really horrible, absolutely horrible."

Vanessa later discovered that Miss Piggy was "horrible" throughout that episode of The Big Breakfast.

And she shared that her fellow show presenter, Neighbours star Mark Little, 65, joked that Miss Piggy should be roasted for being a handful.

Vanessa added: "Anyway, it turned out that she had been horrible throughout the show.

"And in those days, one of the main presenters was Mark Little, who plays Joe Mangel in Neighbours.

"And after the show finally finished, I managed to get out of there just about alive after this horrible encounter with Miss Piggy.

"And I bumped into him on the stairs, and he said, 'Roast the pig,' because she was so horrible.

"She's my most horrible interview ever."